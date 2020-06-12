The Neat FM host passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. Further details around his death are yet to be known.

Kwadwo worked with the Despite Media's Neat FM as a presenter and his eloquence blended with his high sense of humour has seen him turning into one of the best wedding MCs in Ghana, a job which also propelled his fame.

Kwadwo, who hosted Serwaa Amihere's 30th birthday party a few months ago, also hosted Despite son, Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s glamourous wedding in February this year. Marking his one-week memorial, friends and his colleague workers have been visiting his family and in videos seen by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian millionaire has joined them to mourn too.

Despite came in the company of his millionaire close friend, Ernert Ofori Sarpong, who all drove in different G-Wagons to the venue. Watch the video below for his arrival.