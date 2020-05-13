Despite the likes of Kuami Eugene, Bisa Kdei and KiDi, Akwaboah, Dada Hafco among other new school musicians giving the High Life genre a face-lift, Patapaa has declared himself the new face of the genre and according to him, it’s not a matter of debate.

“I’m the New Face of Ghana Hi Life Music, Take it or Leave it !!!” he captioned a new post on his social media accounts. Patapaa’s brag is coming from a new High Life song he is about to release which features Akwaboah.

“Wait for my super Hi Life banger Ft @akwaboahmusic which drops tomorrow and you will understand” he added. See his post below which also came with him showing off his new look.