Appearing on a show on TV Africa, angry Patapaa labelled his colleague musician as a braggart who is very disrespectful. “Is he rich? Has he built his own house? He is living a rented house, boastful and disrespecting people” he told the host in Twi.

Speaking on why it appears he has bad blood between him and the ‘Angela’ hitmaker, he said Kuami Eugene hates him because has spoken ill about his music. “How can he go on TV and say that Patapaa is making noise with his music. Is it fair?” he quizzed.

According to Patapaa hitting the limelight with any song is the blessing of God. The ‘One Corner’ monster hitmaker added per Eugene’s comment he has, therefore, noted that the “Wish Me Well” singer hates him and that is why he will never get close to him.

Hear more from him in the video below.