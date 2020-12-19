According to information reaching pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian rapper will be marrying Liha Miller, his longtime German girlfriend at a ceremony scheduled to happen in January 2021.

This comes after Pataapa revealed that the COVID-19 outbreak has ruined his plans to get married in 2020. The ‘Sco patu mana’ rapper in an interview some months ago said: “I would have married her by now if not for the coronavirus”.

The “One Corner” hitmaker started dating Liha Miller after his infamous Europe tour, early 2019, which reports claimed that he performed to 16 people at one of his major concerts. The Lovers later met in Ghana and haven’t been keeping their love life away from social media.

Liha, whom Patapaa says is a nurse, lives in Germany and before the Coronavirus outbreak, the Agona Swedru based rapper visited her and met her family after she held a birthday party for him.

Patapaa set to marry

The lovers have reunited recently as Liha has come down to Ghana to see the love of her life. However, according to a post by Winneba based radio station, Nyce 90.7 FM, Patapaa and his girlfriend are not just reuniting but have advanced plans to tie the knot.

A post shares on radio station's Facebook page reads " Breaking News!!! Ghanaian musician Pataapa is set to marry his Germany girlfriend come January 2021. Stay tuned for more updates".