The “Obi Nyanime” hitmaker has dominated headlines for days after claiming in an Onua FM interview that Joe Mettle is overhyped and that he sings songs belonging to Methodist and Pentecostal churches.

Her statement has attracted harsh criticisms from social media users and industry people.

And responding to whether Joe Mettle’s biggest song, “Boo No Ni”, belonged to any church, she stormed out of the interview with anger written all over her face.

Explaining her decision, she told Okay FM that the journalist who interviewed her provoked her and was one-sided in her line of questions.

“She was provoking me. She was also on Joe Mettle’s side. Because, why would you ask me to sing a song belonging to another artiste?” she quizzed.

