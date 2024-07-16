Police arrest man for boldly claiming on live radio that he's had sex with minor

"We wish to assure the public that the suspect will be taken through the due process of the law," the Ghana Police Service said in a statement announcing the widely anticipated arrest.

Lydia Forson and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian celebrities Lydia Forson and Sarkodie and netizens had called for the arrest of the suspect after he comfortably shared on live radio, his experience with a 14-year-old girl.

A video shared on X by user @eddie_wrt shows the unnamed man in a radio studio making a submission on karma and how, due to his previous bad deeds, he has had his fair share of it.

To authenticate his experience, he began narrating how he found himself on the wrong side of the law with a 14-year-old primary school student.

“I had sex with one 14-year-old a few years ago. Her father is a wealthy man in Dormaa Ahenkro.” he started.

Eager to get his message across, the man resisted attempts by others in the studio to prevent his obvious self-sabotaging statements from going any further. “No, let me share my experience!” he said, responding to seeming signals from other panellists, to discontinue the narration of this story.

“I slept with her so much… She was very voluptuous. I had sex with her multiple times from when she was in class 6 until she completed Kumasi SHS. Oh Kwame, sinning is not good,” he reflected.

Explaining how this story relates to the conversation of karma they were having, the man proceeded to say, “Now after my daughter also got to that level, I noticed one teacher had also started engaging her inappropriately, and so I complained about it to my wife, and then she reminded me of my past sin with the other girl.”

“She asked what age the girl was when I had sex with her, and then I said she was about 14–15 years old. Then she asked me how I got hold of her. I said it was through extra classes and by the time I knew it, I had broken her virginity. And then my wife responded, do you know God has paid you back? I thought about it and told her she was right. The law of natural karma. It hurt me,” he mentioned.