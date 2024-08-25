ADVERTISEMENT
Prince David Osei endorses Dumelo, snubs 'ungrateful' Lydia Alhassan

Actor and staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, Prince David Osei, has announced his decision to endorse fellow actor John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to GhOne TV on August 23, 2024, Prince David Osei revealed that his change of heart was prompted by dissatisfaction with the NPP candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, whom he accused of being ungrateful despite his past support.

"I don't care about the candidate running there... We were on the same platform campaigning for her last time. She turned out to be ungrateful. So, even though I’m a committed NPP member and always speak truth to power, I’ll be supporting John," he stated.

Prince David Osei emphasised that his decision to back Dumelo is not merely based on their friendship but also on his belief that Dumelo would be a stronger advocate for the creative arts sector in parliament.

"It’s not just because John is my friend. I genuinely believe he’s the better candidate. That’s my personal view. He's someone from the creative industry, and I would really like to see John in parliament," he said.

"My hope is for John to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat. That doesn’t make me an NDC supporter. I still stand by Dr. Bawumia for the presidency and support other NPP MPs to enter parliament. But when it comes to this seat, I’m backing my friend," he expressed.

The actor also criticised the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, stating that his desire to return as president is an affront to Ghanaians. According to him, John Mahama has had extensive experience in public service and has nothing new to offer in terms of advancing Ghana's development.

