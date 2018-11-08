news

Ghanian-Gambian actress and Instagram model Princess Shyngle hangs out with UK’s sexiest man alive, Idris Elba, and tongues of netizens are wagging already.

The voluptuos social media slay queen in her most recent post shared a photo of herself hanging out with the Hollywood hunk at an unidentified location.

What we are not sure about is how their paths crossed but her caption suggests she would grab the first opportunity to star in a movie with the UK based Ghanaian-Sierra Leonean star.

Princess Shyngle captioned her post, “With the sexiest man alive!! Can’t wait to star with you in a movie”.

The British actor Idris Elba made headlines days ago after he was named People’s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive.” With this latest label, Idris becomes the 33rd man to hold the title and appears this week on the magazine’s cover.

Elba is said to have told the publication that he was stunned when he learned that he had been selected. He stated that he was overwhelmed by the news and had to check himself out in the mirror to confirm the fact.But he admits, indeed he’s a fine guy.

Elba first became famous in the States for his portrayal of drug kingpin Russell “Stringer” Bell on HBO’s hit series “The Wire” (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company) and since then has branched out to the big screen.