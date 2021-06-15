No man and woman can be besties without sex - Princess Shyngle shares experience

Princess Shyngle disclosed that her first husband was actually, her bestie for 10 years and his girlfriend at that time believed there was nothing between, hence, allowed them to hang out together whilst they were busily having sex low key.

According to Princess Shyngle, no girl should not entertain a female bestie around her man unless the supposed bestie is homosexual.

“Do y’all agree with me on this one? As for me, there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie. Because I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years. And his girl believed it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Pulse Nigeria

Sharing her experience, she said her then bestie's girlfriend "would actually let us hang out and chill. And my man at the time also believed it. And 10 years later we got married. I can imagine what is going through their mind now".

"All my life I’ve tried having a male bestie. But all want to smash at some point. Long story short, never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing a bed, taking trips with the opposite sex. Because they’re definitely sleeping with each other oh unless he’s gay," she concluded.