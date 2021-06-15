RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

No man and woman can be besties without sex - Princess Shyngle shares experience

Princess Shyngle is making it clear that no man can keep a female as his best friend without having sex with her.

Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
A bio about Princess Shyngle can never be complete without mentioning her seductive looks.[Instagram/PrincessShyngle] Pulse Nigeria

According to the Gambian actress now based in the U.S, she has been in that position before where she had a male friend she used to sleep with even though they were both in different relationships.

Princess Shyngle disclosed that her first husband was actually, her bestie for 10 years and his girlfriend at that time believed there was nothing between, hence, allowed them to hang out together whilst they were busily having sex low key.

According to Princess Shyngle, no girl should not entertain a female bestie around her man unless the supposed bestie is homosexual.

Do y’all agree with me on this one? As for me, there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie. Because I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years. And his girl believed it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] Pulse Nigeria

Sharing her experience, she said her then bestie's girlfriend "would actually let us hang out and chill. And my man at the time also believed it. And 10 years later we got married. I can imagine what is going through their mind now".

"All my life I’ve tried having a male bestie. But all want to smash at some point. Long story short, never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing a bed, taking trips with the opposite sex. Because they’re definitely sleeping with each other oh unless he’s gay," she concluded.

Do you agree with Princess Shyngle?

