Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Katharina Link, CEO at Pulse, shares: “The Pulse Influencer Awards are about celebrating both established talents and emerging voices in our vibrant digital landscape. We greatly value the participation of our audience in this nomination process. Their unique insights help us ensure a diverse and representative selection of influencers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire. By casting your nominations, you're actively shaping this year's PIA - lending us your eyes and ears across the continent.

"We are always looking to collaborate with creators and influencers who are driving change and reaching new demographics in all these categories. So we’ll be encouraging our audience to go on the country websites and nominate,” said Katharina, CEO at Pulse.

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Director of Marketing and Content Growth, further explains: “We invite Africa to show us which creators we should consider in each of our categories from this Monday. The nomination phase of the Pulse Influencer Awards is critical because the nominations are organic and represent the broad section of both established and emerging influencers. As a team, we get to meet creators whose work is strong and sticky enough to earn them multiple nominations from the audience.”

Following the nomination phase, the independent juries in each market will evaluate the nominees and announce the top 10 in each category.

Marking the first phase of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, the nomination period sets the stage for the grand finale events to be held simultaneously in all six Pulse markets on October 7, 2023.

