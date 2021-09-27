RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

R Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking; faces up 20 years in prison

Selorm Tali

R&B singer R. Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges raised against him.

R Kelly faced a total of nine counts, a count of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking charges. A jury of seven men and five women convicted the singer today. R Kelly was found guilty of nine counts.

"Today's guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification," said Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting US attorney from the Eastern District of New York.

R. Kelly is "a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and humiliation," Kasulis added.

In a report by CNN, she continue that "to the victims, in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served," Kasulis said.

In all, Kelly could face up to twenty years in prison. The jury has scheduled May 4th to announce his sentencing. An attorney for the singer said they are considering filing an appeal and are disappointed in the verdict.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

