R Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking; faces up 20 years in prison

"Today's guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification," said Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting US attorney from the Eastern District of New York.

Pulse Ghana

R. Kelly is "a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and humiliation," Kasulis added.

In a report by CNN, she continue that "to the victims, in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served," Kasulis said.