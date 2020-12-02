According to Prince Ned Nwoko, who allegedly has six wives, he grew up in a polygamous environment and that has influenced his perception about marriage.

He revealed this during an interview with BBC Pidgin.

Mr Nwoko stated that his wives are aware of his polygamous background and wouldn’t mind if he marries again.

“Whether I’ll married another wife or not, she knows it can happen. Because I come from a very polygamous environment. I love children so I want more children. She [Regina Daniels] knows it and my other wives also know it, so we will see in the future.”

He also believes dating someone before marriage is wrong because there’s still a learning process after marriage.

He said everyone should marry their partners within a few days after they meet.

Mr Nwoko said he married Regina and all his wives when he met them in the first three weeks.

“I liked her when I met her and we married within three weeks,” he said. “I married all my wives within the same period. I don't believe in dating anybody to marry them. Don't date anybody you want to marry. Marry them and when you marry them, you will begin to fall in love within the marriage.”

He continued: “Even in my culture, as it were, as a kid in the 60s, people were not dating before marriage. They arranged marriages and most girls were expected to be virgins and built the family from there. And because they didn't get to know each other before their marriage, there's a lot of excitements and new learnings to do.”

He stated that his love story with Regina is ‘interesting’, and revealed that he never knew about her before their marriage.

“But Regina and I is a story that is interesting because before I met her, I didn't know anything about her. I didn’t watch movies, and never watched movies.”

Revealing how their love story started, he narrated: “I met her the first time when she came to my house with her mother and siblings for tourism. I looked at her and liked her, and that was it.”

