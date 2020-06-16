He kick-started the campaign for the NDC flag bearer through social media on Sunday.

The “Abiba” hitmaker listed 20 strong promises of Mahama, adding that “this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

He captioned a photo of Mahama on Facebook:

“Mahama is yet to launch his 2020 manifesto, but Yanoom are already making noise that he doesn’t have a message. Below are 20 things Mahama has promised to do if elected.

1) Expand and double the capacity of the 37 Military Hospital.

2) Construct two international-standard Infectious Diseases Centres.

3) Establish two additional international research centres.

4) Establish a National Infectious Disease Response Plan.

5) Make Ghana safe for journalists.

6) Bring back companies collapsed by NPP.

7) Six Regional Hospitals in new Regions

8) Build six new Universities in new Regions.

9) Free Technical & Vocational Education.

10) Cancel Teacher National Service.

11) Cancel Teacher Licensure Exams.

12) Improve Teachers & Nurses allowances

13) Comprehensive review of free SHS.

14) Complete the abandoned E-blocks

15) Complete all abandoned hospital projects

16) Reduce the size of govt by 40 ministers

17) Fix the Eastern corridor road

18) Create sustainable jobs

19) Clean the Banking Sector mess

20) Dualize Aflao, Cape Coast & Kumasi roads.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. We all know Mahama’s desire to transform Ghana – his reputation for development is a universal reality. He’s done it before, he can do it again.

Patriotism + Vision + Competence + Honesty + Hardwork + Pragmatism = John Mahama.”