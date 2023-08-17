I stopped going to church because they refused to support my career - Rex Omar

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on August 16, 2023, Rex Omar mentioned that he faced challenges when he wanted to pursue music. His dad was skeptical about it as he thought musicians were poor back then.

Rex Omar recalled, "I used to be involved with the church a lot. We would go for prayers at Atwea Mountain and all that. So, one day I asked my pastor if the church could help fund my recording because I wanted to go to the studio. But the pastor told me that the church board couldn't provide the funds. That was the moment I decided to stop going to church."