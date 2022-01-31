RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The music star is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

Barbadian singer Rihanna is pregnant [Instagram/PhuckyorRihanna]
Barbadian singer Rihanna is pregnant [Instagram/PhuckyorRihanna]

Barbadian singer Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The pregnant singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during an outing in Harlem, Rocky’s hometown, over the weekend.

The music star wore a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button and a pair of loose ripped jeans.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré in 2019

