Sandra Ankobiah ‘receives’ 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera worth over GHC600k (PHOTO)

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on Sandra Ankobiah’s Instagram page for hours as celebrity lawyer and actress ‘receives’ an expensive Porsche 911 Carrera.

Sandra Ankobiah

Pulse Ghana

On Wednesday, April 7, the popular lawyer who slays on Instagram very often shocked her followers when she shared a photo sitting on the bonnet of a Porsche 911 Carrera (2021 model).

The luxury car which is rare in Ghana landed in the garage of Sandra Ankobiah a few hours ago and as a proud owner, she took to her Instagram page to show off.

“Just received my 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera,” she captioned the photo but didn’t give details as to whether she acquired it by herself or received it as a gift.

Immediately she dropped the photo of the car, her fans, fellow celebrities and friends, stormed her page to congratulate her.

Among the celebrities who congratulated her include Moesha Boduong, Lydia Forson, Hajia4Reall, Salma Mumin, Serwaa Amihere, Sister Derby, Beverly Afaglo, and Captain Planet of 4x4 fame.

According to US News, the 911 Carrera starts at $115,100 for the coupe model and $127,900 for the cabriolet model.

The Carrera adds a burlier 443-horsepower engine, a torque-vectoring differential, larger brake discs with six-piston front callipers, and staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels.

