The continent's rap star who is also recognized as the most decorated Ghanaian rapper ever, linked up with the globally renowned pop star at Drake’s concert held at the Barclays Center in New York, USA.
Sark Nation excited as Sarkodie meets Justin Bieber at Drake's concert (VIDEO)
In the video that has gone viral, Sarkodie was spotted having an interaction with Justin Bieber and shook his hands as they exchanged pleasantries in what appeared to be a casual conversation.
The video has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans of Sarkodie who are hoping for a possible collaboration. Sharing the video, a Sarkodie fan page wrote "Africa’s hottest rapper Sarkodie ( @sarkodie) spotted with pop star Justin Bieber".
Commenting on the video, a fan said "what guys don’t see is, Sarkodie and his management are at the VVIP section. It contains Vinicius Junior, Justin Bieber, Lil Durk etc. Your man isn’t just a visitor but an honoured guest".
Another fan said "Bra Mike pls do the collab. Empty your account and do am for the culture," with a tweep adding that "Sarkodie met a fan, Justin Bieber at Drake’s concert You can see the admiration".
"Vinicius Jr dems were not in the same stand Sarkodie & Justin Bieber were. I feel happy Sarkodie is this respected. Big ups to the Drake team," another fan added after watching the video.
