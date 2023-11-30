ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Use social media for what is worth only - Sarkodie advises against cyberbullying

Dorcas Agambila

Award winning rapper, Sarkodie has expressed concerns about the growing trend of toxicity on social media, advising users to be mindful of their usage of the platforms and their potential impact on their well-being.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The rapper in a recent post on X(formerly twitter) said only people with a strong mental health can survive trolls on social media.

Recommended articles

He believes that, the platform has changed how people now perceive the world.

“Social media changed how we deal with reality … only the strong will survive the mental battle … Note: only use it for what it’s worth” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie adds to the tall list of celebrities who have raised concerns about social media trolls.

Stonebwoy in March, 2022 cautioned social media users to be mindful of their mental health while using the platform.

“The toxic level on social media esp. Twitter is actually very dangerous to your mental Health. Be wise, there’s real life going on out there. Take that one more serious” he said.

Personalities including Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Nana Ama McBrown have also shed light on the constant comparisons and attacks on their personalities by social media trolls. Situations which have left them struggling with their mental health.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Diana Asamoah

There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen