The rapper in a recent post on X(formerly twitter) said only people with a strong mental health can survive trolls on social media.
Use social media for what is worth only - Sarkodie advises against cyberbullying
Award winning rapper, Sarkodie has expressed concerns about the growing trend of toxicity on social media, advising users to be mindful of their usage of the platforms and their potential impact on their well-being.
He believes that, the platform has changed how people now perceive the world.
“Social media changed how we deal with reality … only the strong will survive the mental battle … Note: only use it for what it’s worth” he wrote.
Sarkodie adds to the tall list of celebrities who have raised concerns about social media trolls.
Stonebwoy in March, 2022 cautioned social media users to be mindful of their mental health while using the platform.
“The toxic level on social media esp. Twitter is actually very dangerous to your mental Health. Be wise, there’s real life going on out there. Take that one more serious” he said.
Personalities including Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Nana Ama McBrown have also shed light on the constant comparisons and attacks on their personalities by social media trolls. Situations which have left them struggling with their mental health.
