This comes in light of Yvonne's revelation in her book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' where she disclosed having had an abortion for Sarkodie back in 2010.
Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson are still in love despite their differences - Mr. Logic
Artiste manager, Mr Logic, says actress Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie are still deeply in love, despite the recent tension between them following the revelation in Yvonne’s book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ where she disclosed having an abortion for Sarkodie in 2010.
During his appearance on UTV, Mr. Logic shared his observations, stating, "I can tell you with certainty that Yvonne Nelson still harbors strong feelings for Sarkodie. This was evident in how she referred to Sarkodie as Michael when she retaliated after he released his song 'Try Me'."
He further explained that Yvonne's passionate reaction to Sarkodie's song and her subsequent outbursts on Twitter indicate her emotional attachment to the acclaimed rapper.
Mr. Logic, whose real name is Emmanuel Barnes, believes that when a woman is in love and simultaneously hurt, she tends to respond or react to anything related to her love interest.
According to him, Yvonne's actions exemplify this pattern. "I can assure you that they are communicating behind the scenes, even though the public perceives them as enemies," Mr. Logic emphasized, dispelling the notion of animosity between Yvonne and Sarkodie.
As the Head of Ghana Association of Songwriters, Mr. Logic also speculated on the potential for renewed intimacy between Yvonne and Sarkodie, remarking, "Why would she invite Sarkodie to her house just a few days before the launch of her book? I bet you, if Sarkodie had accepted the invitation, they would have rekindled their love."
Additionally, he expressed his belief that Sarkodie, despite being married, hasn't completely let go of his feelings for Yvonne, pointing to the emotions conveyed in Sarkodie's song 'Try Me' as evidence.
Mr. Logic concluded by stating that the true nature of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's relationship can only be confirmed by the individuals involved.
