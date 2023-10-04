With two words Sarkodie hails Blacko for winning BET Hip Hop Award

Balck Sherif was adjudged the winner of the Best International Flow category at the BET Hip Hop Awards pre-show ceremony held last night in Atlanta, America. Excited Blacko in his element showed up at the ceremony to pick his award.

This feat makes Black Sherif the second Ghanaian artist to ever grab this globally recognized award.

This feat has attracted praise from his fans and other top Ghanaian music stars like Sarkodie who is the first ever artiste to ever win category for the first time ever since it was created.

The Ghanaian rapper historically won Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019. He became the first Ghanaian act to win an award from the prestigious Hip Hop awards scheme.

At the back of this, fans have been anticipating what Sarkodie will say about Black Sherif's win and he has finally spoken. Without saying much, the Ghanaian rap god posted a photo of Black Sherif at BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony to hail him.

In a two-worded caption that came with the post, he wrote 'International Blacko'.