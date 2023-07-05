Speaking during his Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere stated that he found Sarkodie's 'Try Me' reply as inappropriate. According to Paul, he believes that Sarkodie should apologize to both Yvonne Nelson and the general public for his remarks.
Sarkodie must apologise to Yvonne Nelson - Paul Adom Otchere
Paul Adom-Otchere has expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie's response to Yvonne Nelson's allegations in her book.
"In my opinion, Sarkodie owes Yvonne and the readers of her book an apology. While it is true that Yvonne may have revealed something she shouldn't have, she is trying to play the victim and exploit the story," he said.
“However, the story she shared is true, so Sarkodie should have apologized to the public and said, 'I'm sorry, I was too young.' We don't want young boys to think it is acceptable to engage in unprotected sex, impregnate a woman, and agree to abort," Paul Adom Otchere added.
Commenting on the debate that Sarkodie did not have a personal physician at the time of Yvonne's abortion, Paul Adom-Otchere refuted the claim, emphasizing that Sarkodie was doing well as a musician in 2010.
"We cannot label Sarkodie as poor in 2010. He may not have been as successful as he is today, such as reaching the BET level, but he was not struggling either," Paul Adom-Otchere said.
