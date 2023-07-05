Sarkodie must apologise to Yvonne Nelson - Paul Adom Otchere

"In my opinion, Sarkodie owes Yvonne and the readers of her book an apology. While it is true that Yvonne may have revealed something she shouldn't have, she is trying to play the victim and exploit the story," he said.

“However, the story she shared is true, so Sarkodie should have apologized to the public and said, 'I'm sorry, I was too young.' We don't want young boys to think it is acceptable to engage in unprotected sex, impregnate a woman, and agree to abort," Paul Adom Otchere added.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

Commenting on the debate that Sarkodie did not have a personal physician at the time of Yvonne's abortion, Paul Adom-Otchere refuted the claim, emphasizing that Sarkodie was doing well as a musician in 2010.