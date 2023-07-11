I have another d*ss track to drop but I'll put it on hold; Sarkodie tells Kwame Sefa Kayi

"One love. Happy birthday to you, Sarkodie, and as I said, stop everything. If you don't know, and you make a song and mention my name, you will see what I will do to you," Sefa Kayi said during a shoutout on Peace FM.

The advice comes amidst Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's brouhaha. The Ghanaian rapper and actress, Yvonne Nelson, have been trending over their past relationship Yvonne Nelson disclosed in the controversial book.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and did not show enough responsibility for an abortion he sanctioned. She narrated that 'he said no' to keeping the baby and never checked up on her after he drove her to a hospital for an abortion.

However, Sarkodie in his 'Try Me' reply has denied some of the allegations by Yvonne Nelson. In the song, he said he wasn't the one that solely called for the abortion. He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn't have kept the pregnancy because she was in school then.

"I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a thing ... You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed ... yes I wasn't ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school".

"To be honest, till date, I don't believe it because I said my doctor should take care of you and you said you don't need it. After the conversation, you sent me a text that a friend of yours said she had a doctor and he is the best. So don't make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion because that's the only part that made me angry," Sarkodie said.

