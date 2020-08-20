According to Aisha the rapper's press conference in which he chastised Stonebwoy is unfair and one-sided reported because Sarkodie also acted in a way which doesn't portray the brotherly love he was preaching.

Aisha Mode and Stonebwoy

Aisha during an Instagram live outburst has disclosed that Sarkodie after the incident, even though Stonebwoy apologized, sent people to come and tell him to go home and he went further to report to the police for the dancehall to be arrested.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy and wife hang out with Sarkodie’s manager following assault case

Aisha, known on social media as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' said that Sarkodie should have addressed that in his press release too but he ignored it because he is obsessed with only portraying good things about his brand.

Hear more from her in the video below.