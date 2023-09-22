ADVERTISEMENT
#OccupyJulorbiHouse:What Ghanaian celebrities are saying

Dorcas Agambila

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protests topped the trends on Twitter (now X) following the illegal arrest and manhandling of peaceful protesters marching to the seat of government, Jubilee House, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

One of the major features of the protest was the tagging of musicians to lend their voices to the illegal arrests and the rights to protest.

A number of artistes had tweeted their express support for the protests.

Mostly, their tweets were calling for police to respect the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the constitution.

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protest by the Democracy Hub, is a group of young activists; who are marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.

The protest, organised by pressure group Democracy Hub proceeded on Thursday, September 21, despite an injunction from the Ghana Police.

The “Occupy Julorbi House” protest was scheduled to come off peacefully on Thursday, September 21, 2023. However, on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Police filed an application to prohibit the demonstration.

This resulted in the illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.

Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.

See their respective tweets below:

Dorcas Agambila
