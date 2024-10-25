Sefa finally annouces split from D Black's Black Avenue Muzik

Although there were some issues, the singer expressed her continued appreciation for Black Avenue Muzik, saying, "When you're working with people you consider family, it's always a roller coaster. There have been some business misunderstandings, but Black Avenue Muzik has always been family."

Now embarking on a solo journey as an independent artist, Sefa has released new music and remains open to the possibility of signing with new record labels, provided the deal is right. She highlighted her work ethic, stating, "I'm very hardworking, dedicated, and self-motivated. I'm open to work."

Importantly, Sefa retains the rights to her music, ensuring she can continue to perform her past hits. Known for her Afro-pop and Afrobeats style, Sefa rose to prominence after being signed by Black Avenue Muzik in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her track "E Choke" won the Afrobeats Song of the Year award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, solidifying her place in the Ghanaian music scene.

Ghanaian singer S3fa has faced some controversies throughout her career. One notable incident was her involvement in debates about her bold fashion choices, which sparked public criticism.