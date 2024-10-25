ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sefa finally annouces split from D Black's Black Avenue Muzik

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian musician Sefa has officially announced her departure from Black Avenue Muzik, the record label owned by rapper and entrepreneur D-Black.

Ghanaian singer S3fa
Ghanaian singer S3fa

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Sefa disclosed that her contract with the label had ended some time ago, citing business misunderstandings as the primary reason for her decision to move on.

Recommended articles

Although there were some issues, the singer expressed her continued appreciation for Black Avenue Muzik, saying, "When you're working with people you consider family, it's always a roller coaster. There have been some business misunderstandings, but Black Avenue Muzik has always been family."

Now embarking on a solo journey as an independent artist, Sefa has released new music and remains open to the possibility of signing with new record labels, provided the deal is right. She highlighted her work ethic, stating, "I'm very hardworking, dedicated, and self-motivated. I'm open to work."

Importantly, Sefa retains the rights to her music, ensuring she can continue to perform her past hits. Known for her Afro-pop and Afrobeats style, Sefa rose to prominence after being signed by Black Avenue Muzik in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her track "E Choke" won the Afrobeats Song of the Year award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, solidifying her place in the Ghanaian music scene.

Ghanaian singer S3fa has faced some controversies throughout her career. One notable incident was her involvement in debates about her bold fashion choices, which sparked public criticism.

Additionally, rumours of tension within Black Avenue Muzik, her label, fuelled speculation about her professional relationships. Despite these challenges, S3fa has remained focused on her music and continues to thrive in the industry.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blakk Rasta

Stonebwoy’s ‘jejereje’ has gone to sleep after one week - Blakk Rasta

Rev Obofour with wife in church

Rev. Obofour goes on his knees to plead with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu

Very Dark Man recently calls celebrities 'disgusting' for donating money to Bobrisky [TLIG media]

'No evidence': FG panel clears Bobrisky of alleged evasion of justice

Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist time winners at the PIA 2024

Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist-time winners at the PIA 2024