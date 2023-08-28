Selly Galley breaks silence on welcoming twins with Praye Tietia after 8 years of marriage

"oh where do I start 🤲🏻?! countless captions I’ve written and deleted, with tears flowing down my face 🥺 I have a BIG TESTIMONY, a very BIG TESTIMONY to share," she said.

Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

"This is the doing of the LORD, and it’s so marvellous in our sight…” Let’s start the journey from here. I had an incredible time during my pregnancy," a caption to her post stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It continued, "as much as I was keeping it quiet, I still wanted to make memories and capture as much and I’d love to share some of those with you before I introduce you to the FIAWOO TWINS! our great bundle of joy. our “little” miracles. And yes you heard it right ☺️ … God has doubled our expectations and it didn’t just end there…".

Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Responding to the well wishes they have been receiving so far, she said " THANK YOU GHANA! Thank you to our well-wishers across you contributed greatly to this great joy we have and share today.

You really did indeed. Your prayers reached the heavens. From my very very lovely phenomenal husband, man of my dreams @prayetietia and myself, and on behalf of the GALLEY and FIAWOO families, we all say MAWU N3 YIRA MI. NYAME NHYIRA OBIAA may3 🙏🏻 from the bottom of our hearts.

God bless you all immensely for us 🙏🏻. We appreciate every single person so much. THANK YOU!".

ADVERTISEMENT

Selly Galley Pulse Ghana