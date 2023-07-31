My love for Shatta Wale is now 'brotherly', with a tiny bit of sweetness - Michy

She clarified that her feelings for Shatta Wale have evolved, and she now views him more as a friend and the father of their child.

Michy emphasized that the romantic feelings they once had are no longer present, but she remains committed to caring for him, especially considering their shared responsibility as parents. She acknowledged that their journey as a couple had faced challenges, leading to the changes in their dynamic. However, Michy expressed gratitude for the tiny bit of sweetness that remains between them.

“I won’t say feel something like the way it used to be, it’s more brotherly right now and of course we have a child together so I owe him that care, I’ve shown lots of care to him publicly as well and we won’t be hypocrites and say oh it just faded off, a lot of things have made it fade off but that tiny bit of sweetness is there,” she said.

The conversation arose in response to Shatta Wale's recent show of support for Michy's new single titled "Hustle." Michy appreciated the gesture and was glad to see that they have moved past their differences.

“I actually appreciate that post and I’m glad we’ve been able to look over our differences for the sake of the child and business that we can do in the future".