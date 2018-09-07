Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to ‘jabs’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.

According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, Kwaw Kese should reason like an adult.

His reaction comes days after, Kwaw Kese advised Shatta Wale to be straight and stop acting hypocritically as he (Shatta Wale) claims he is fighting for unity but rather fight his colleagues later on.

This advice did not go down well to the self-acclaimed dancehall king as he took to his snapchat handle to share a video where he slammed the Abodam hitmaker for his tweet on him.

In the Video Shatta Wale cautioned Kwaw Kese to act like a grown up and that what he said on Hitz Fm was the same thing Kwaw Kese said some years back in an interview with Delay.

In the video Shatta Wale said:

”Kwaw Kese you remember what you said on Delay’s program years ago, it’s the same thing am saying now. So be wise and think like a grown up. Even the things you have passed through like If I says something like this you wouldn’t have made this unnecessary statement. So listen to me carefully, the sensible thing am telling you. It’s better you try and support.”

Shatta Wale want on to warned Kwaw Kese to stop the nonsense and support his advocacy than to spew nonsense.

Watch video below: