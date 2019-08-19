The concert, dubbed “Storm Reigns”, is scheduled to take place on 6 September 2019 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. The “Storm Reigns” Cape Coast Edition is the second in the series of musical concerts organised as part of Shatta Wale’s “Reign Album” tour of regional capitals.

The concert also forms part of activities to climax this year’s Cape Coast ‘Fetu Afahye’ celebration. Shatta Wale together with other billed artistes are expected to thrill patrons with electrifying performances.

The Dancehall King is expected to perform songs like “Kakai”, “I know my level”,” Gringo”, “Melissa”, “Hold It”, “Always” among others.

Billed to assist performance are Orkortor Perry, Jay P, Kojo Vypa, Muller Palmer amongst others. Storm Reigns concert is a series of musical concerts organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA) and Kasapreko Ghana Limited, producers of Storm Energy Drink in collaboration with its brand ambassador, Shatta Wale.