Fameye, stated on the “Day Show with Berla Mundi” that he felt disappointed when his show held in the United Kingdom failed to produce a favorable turnout. He blamed the phenomenon on a lack of support from Ghanaians in the diaspora.
'Travel and tour artistes' - Shatta Wale mocks colleagues struggling for audience abroad
Controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has backed Fameye after the latter lamented the poor support shown to Ghanaian acts overseas.
Recommended articles
Shatta Wale in a tweet prompted his fans to clap for Fameye and mentioned that he would be accused of hating his colleagues had he (Shatta Wale) emitted the comments Fameye made.
“Guys clap for @Fameye ????????????????????. If I talk p3 dem go talk say ,Ade hate my colleagues .. Over to you Travel and tour artiste !!” he posted.
In another post he called out some 'A list' artistes, stating that the industry would have gone far if five of them had come together to highlight the problems faced.
Shatta Wale made a post on August 17th congratulating Nigerian musician Asake for a successful O2 arena concert while mocking his colleagues in the industry for not being able to achieve such heights.
The post resulted in a series of backlashes from industry players who accused Shatta Wale of pulling down his colleagues instead of supporting them.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh