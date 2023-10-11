Shatta Wale offers cash gift to unemployed man who found missing GH100K and returned it

The good Samaritan is said to have sent the items to the studios of Adom FM for a search to be mounted for the rightful owner.

When asked why he didn’t take it considering his situation, he stated that it doesn’t align with his principles as that isn’t how he was raised.

Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, who won Twitter Influencer of the Year at the just-ended Pulse Influencer Awards, shared the story and it has caught attention of the Ghanaian Dancahall star who promised to give the gentleman GH3000.

Commenting on the post by the blogger, Shatta Wale said "if Ghanaians will be truthful like this , Good people will always approach them ..I AM SO TOUCHED GUYS Please guys tag @Adom1063fm and let them know I am sending 3000ghc to this good Samaritan of a driver and also Employ him to work with shaxi if he only he is a professional driver or even if he’s got a qualification that can give him a position in our office .. what he did just touched me. God bless you good Ghanaians".