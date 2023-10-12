After gifting his new love interest, Maali, a lavish Rolex watch and two of the latest iPhone 15 models for her birthday on October 11, some critics questioned the authenticity of his gesture.
Shatta Wale proves critics wrong with receipts of £9,200 Rolex purchase
Ghana's "Dancehall King," Shatta Wale, is hitting back at naysayers on social media with evidence of his extravagant gift.
In response, Shatta Wale took to Twitter and shared receipts of his substantial purchase, valued at £9,200.
Alongside the receipts, he delivered a powerful message, asserting that a negative outlook can lead people to misinterpret acts of generosity. His message continued with a call for prayer, emphasizing the importance of God and financial stability, and an assertive declaration to disregard others' opinions.
“A miserable life can make you see gold and call it a stone .. Pray Me if you ppl think I am in your world dierrrr lie lie .. ago make u taya God first, Money next, F*** your opinion,” he captioned photos of the receipts.
Shatta Wale's actions and the subsequent receipts have set the record straight and silenced the doubters.
