Shatta Wale buys GH₵133k Rolex, 2 iPhone 15s for his new girlfriend (Video)

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale's new lover, Maali, turned 25 years old on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, and he celebrated her in style.

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday

The Dancehall music star splashed money on expensive gifts including a Rolex and two iPhone 15s for Maali

Wale had previously confirmed his relationship with social media influencer Maali, even taking her to London for his appearance at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, where he triumphed by winning all five awards he was nominated for.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere extended her birthday wishes to Maali on her Twitter page and suggested that Shatta Wale should purchase a gift for her.

In response, Shatta Wale disclosed that he had bought several items for Maali's birthday, including a Rolex watch valued at £9,200 and two iPhone 15s.

He also expressed that Maali had been with him during challenging times and deserved the special gifts.

"I bought her a Rolex worth 9,200 pounds and 2 iPhone 15 .. I hope you know she has been there thru my stormy times. She deserves it ..Your dawta is chilling in london .. Or u want Mek I show evidence of the items and receipt," he posted.

Shatta Wale recently showed off his new girlfriend on social media and also travelled to London with Maali for the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

