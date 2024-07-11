Shatta Wale's mum contemplates suicide amid financial crisis and son's neglect

Previously, when Afia Schwarzenegger posted a TikTok video disrespecting Shatta Wale's mother, Florence responded passionately on social media.

She criticised Afia for disrespecting the woman who gave birth to Shatta Wale, whom Afia now claims as a friend.

Florence also shed light on the challenging circumstances Shatta's mother faced before their family took on her care responsibilities.

In a recent video, Florence revealed that Shatta Wale's mother's condition has deteriorated to the point of mental distress.

She recounted instances where Shatta's mother expressed suicidal thoughts and had panic attacks, often waking up at night searching for her son.

"This will be my final video regarding Shatta Wale's mother's condition. She has been enduring psychological trauma, desperately trying to reach her son without success. She reached out to many people for help, including family members who also tried to intervene without results."

Florence continued, "Her condition deteriorated. She would wake up in the middle of the night asking for her son Junior, crying out for him. She has suffered mental breakdowns and repeatedly mentioned thoughts of suicide, which initially we thought might be emotional blackmail. She has faced mockery in her village where people accused Shatta Wale of neglecting her while spending on others. This constant reminder fuelled her suicidal thoughts."

She added, "Before we took her in, she lived in the village enduring these taunts. Her niece, Sherico, intervened, bringing her to Accra and ensuring she received medical care. Despite treatment, she still needs psychological support. She insisted on speaking out, threatening suicide if we stopped her, which is why she came forward."

Florence's remarks follow Shatta Wale's mother expressing feelings of abandonment by her son for over a decade on social media.

The outcry from Shatta Wale's mother has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many criticising the dancehall artist for allegedly neglecting his family responsibilities in favour of a luxurious lifestyle.

Background:

Shatta Wale has faced ongoing accusations of neglecting his mother, which came to light in 2022 when she revealed being evicted from her home after six years.