She naturally adored me – Amerado clears the air on his relationship with Delay

The rumours were heightened in 2022 when Lyrical Joe threw shots at The Delay Show host during his beef with the ‘Obiaa Boa’ rapper.

But reacting to the rumours, Amerado denied the rumours about the alleged romantic relationship between himself and the media mogul sexually.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3 New Day, Amerado said Delay naturally adored him and supported his craft. He also debunked the assertion that the rumours were engineered to make him popular.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was organic, It was natural. She likes me and she was willing to support my craft. There’s nothing like we did it for likes,

I think it was more than that because Delay hardly opens up to people you get it and me being lucky to be closer to her means she forsaw the future. So I feel like what she did for me goes beyond liking someone and I reciprocated it.” he explained

On how they became friends, Amerado revealed that their friendship blossomed after his interview with the show host.

“I went on the interview and my story touched her heart after that we just became friends. You [Berla] and I could also become friends” he maintained

He added that she is reserved about most of her issues but does not hide them from him. And that proves that their relationship as friends is beautiful and possibly transcends their friendship.