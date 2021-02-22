Nigerian singer Simi has revealed how having a daughter has made her vulnerable.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Sunday, February 22, 2021.

"Having a daughter has made me so vulnerable. I want her to never be hurt, sad, insecure, in pain, confused or afraid. The fact I won't always be able to control these things has made me the most vulnerable I've ever been in my life," she tweeted.

"I have to be the best example for her. So help me God."

The mother of one recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with hubby, Adekunle Gold.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.