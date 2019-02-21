The Ghanaian mermaid posted the photo of herself flaunting her back at the beach and captioned it “You niggaz dey beach?” However, the black bikini she was wearing seems to be very common in her other pictures and fans are asking about it.

READ ALSO: Moesha Buduong's alleged sponsor breaks silence on HIV scandal

“De same black dross,” a Twitter user wrote. “This black pant you love they wear oo what’s the secret Mermaid?” another fan asked.

Sister Derby in one of her old photos in which she was wearing the same dross wrote “27 boyfriends 1 black dross” a caption which her close friend, Lydia Forson, replied “Caption of LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The dross still dey!”. A comment which also brings to mind that Sister Derby has really been wearing the same black pant for a while now.

The Ghanaian model turned single, has announced that she has an EP coming out soon and if we put the pieces together, she might be making some statement relating to that with the "one black dross" because Lydia Forson has once again commented about it this morning saying "That dross eh" and interestingly, her comments keep coming with some particular emoji.

See more photos of when Sister Derby wore the same dross and tell us what you think.