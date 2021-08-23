‘Some men suck boobs as if they are chewing sugarcane’ - Empress Gifty claims (VIDEO)

According to Empress Gifty, sex is a psychological issue that needs a lot of effort from both marriage partners to initiate.

She said issues like stress can be a turn off when initiating sex, so women should observe these clues and use soft words to turn their men on.

“Women don't crave sex always. The same thing applies to men,” she said. “Some men may go through stress, hence their inability to initiate sex. It could be a Mobile Money fraud that is causing their stress. So they may not develop the feelings to initiate sex.”

She continued: “Ladies, sometimes, your soft words can help turn the men on. Sex is a psychological issue. You can imagine it. The more you imagine, the more you want to explore.”

Empress Gifty also fired shots at men who handle women’s breasts in uncomfortable ways. She said women are tired of men who suck the breast like they are eating sugarcane.

“Please, the men who suck your women's breast as if it’s sugarcane should stop. The women are tired of you. They are complaining about how you unromantically handle their breast.”

She said men should take their time when handling breasts because women are fragile.