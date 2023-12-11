ADVERTISEMENT
Doing gospel music in Ghana does not pay – Sonnie Badu

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has said doing gospel music in Ghana does not pay.

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Dr Badu argued that it pays to do gospel in Nigerian than in Ghana.

To him, this is part of the reasons why most secular artistes are not doing gospel.

“It is not their fault not to do gospel music, there is no money in gospel music. They don’t get anything, they are not treated well.

“They just give them anything. There should be an avenue where if you are a gospel artist and if you go to Airport Shell you can pick anything you want for free. If you go to the Airport and you can jump on Delta, you can pick it for free. You can go to the studio to record a song and the engineer will say hey you are a gospel artist it’s for free,” he said.

Sonnie Badu indicated that all musicians and instrumentalists on his shows are paid.

“So this work of God there is logistics for free but logistically there is a price to pay. I pay every musician on my show, everybody has an invoice. Every instrumentalist will be compensated.

“If you don’t have the balls you can’t do it, you can’t, don’t try it. And if you want to do me a favor in return for a favor I understand it. But nothing is for free in this world.”

He urged aspiring gospel musicians to be resilient and emphasized that success in the field requires dedication and a strong resolve.

