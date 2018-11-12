Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Spartacus actor Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana (Photos)

The 59-year-old actor was in Ghana over the weekend with his family to bury his late father Peter Osei Mensah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana play

Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana

Popular British actor of Ghanaian descent Peter Mensah has been spotted in Ghana.

The 59-year-old actor was in Ghana over the weekend with his family to bury his late father Peter Osei Mensah.

play Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana

 

Mr Peter Osei Mensah reportedly passed away in November 2017 at the age of 89.

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?

And as tradition demands, Peter Mensah came home to perform his customary rights and pay his last respect.

play Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana

 

He took family photos as well as a few selfies with Ghanaian fans at the funeral ground in Kumasi.

Peter Mensah is best known for his roles in Tears of the Sun, Hidalgo, 300, and Dead Space, and more recently on the Starz original series, Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and Spartacus: Vengeance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Birthday Girl! Yvonne Nelson marks 33rd birthday with stunning photo Birthday Girl! Yvonne Nelson marks 33rd birthday with stunning photo
I’m on break from church – Jasmine Baroudi I’m on break from church – Jasmine Baroudi
Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame
Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks against child abuse in an emotional video Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks against child abuse in an emotional video
Falz sues NBC for N100M 3 months after banning his song, ‘This Is Nigeria’ Falz sues NBC for N100M 3 months after banning his song, ‘This Is Nigeria’
Banky W raises fans hopes with decision to contest for House of Reps Banky W raises fans hopes with decision to contest for House of Reps

Recommended Videos

Medikal shades Sister Deborah in latest social media post Medikal shades Sister Deborah in latest social media post
I’m not a virgin but I’ve never had a girlfriend – Kwesi Arthur I’m not a virgin but I’ve never had a girlfriend – Kwesi Arthur
Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘sexiest man’, Idris Elba Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘sexiest man’, Idris Elba



Celebrities

Court orders Gyan to remove wife's maiden name in suit
Princess Shyngle rejects $100,000 for a one night stand
“Stealing is a sin” – Efia Odo jabs Fella Makafui for snatching Medikal
Juliet Ibrahim wades into Sister Deborah, Medikal break up
X
Advertisement