Popular British actor of Ghanaian descent Peter Mensah has been spotted in Ghana.

The 59-year-old actor was in Ghana over the weekend with his family to bury his late father Peter Osei Mensah.

Mr Peter Osei Mensah reportedly passed away in November 2017 at the age of 89.

And as tradition demands, Peter Mensah came home to perform his customary rights and pay his last respect.

He took family photos as well as a few selfies with Ghanaian fans at the funeral ground in Kumasi.

Peter Mensah is best known for his roles in Tears of the Sun, Hidalgo, 300, and Dead Space, and more recently on the Starz original series, Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and Spartacus: Vengeance.