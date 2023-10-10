'My very first TV appearance na you' - Stonebwoy celebrates Bright of Buk Bak

According to him, Bright of defunct Buk Bak group gave him the chance to appear on television for the first time.

This gesture of appreciation from Stonebwoy was prompted by a tweet from Prince Bright in which he showered Stonebwoy with prayers and well-wishes.

Prince Bright's tweet read, "@stonebwoy may all the energies of the universe command your sitting place in higher places. Inshallah."

In response, Stonebwoy expressed his admiration and deep respect for Prince Bright, describing him as a "LEGEND amongst LEGENDS."

He also emphasized the pivotal role that Prince Bright played in his career by providing him with his inaugural television appearance.