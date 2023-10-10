ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My very first TV appearance na you' - Stonebwoy celebrates Bright of Buk Bak

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian music sensation, Stonebwoy, recently extended his heartfelt appreciation to Prince Bright, one-half of the iconic Ghanaian music duo, Buk Bak.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The celebrated Ghanaian superstar conveyed his gratitude to Prince Bright for affording him the opportunity to make his debut television appearance.

Recommended articles

According to him, Bright of defunct Buk Bak group gave him the chance to appear on television for the first time.

This gesture of appreciation from Stonebwoy was prompted by a tweet from Prince Bright in which he showered Stonebwoy with prayers and well-wishes.

Prince Bright's tweet read, "@stonebwoy may all the energies of the universe command your sitting place in higher places. Inshallah."

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Stonebwoy expressed his admiration and deep respect for Prince Bright, describing him as a "LEGEND amongst LEGENDS."

He also emphasized the pivotal role that Prince Bright played in his career by providing him with his inaugural television appearance.

This heartfelt exchange between the two artists serves as a poignant reminder of the bonds and mentorship that often occur in the music industry, nurturing emerging talents as they navigate the multifaceted world of entertainment.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Sarkodie and Black Sherif

With two words Sarkodie hails Blacko for winning BET Hip Hop Award