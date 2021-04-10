RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy, Efya, E.L, M.anifest, others mourn the demise of American rapper DMX

Authors:

David Mawuli

Some Ghanaian celebrities, especially musicians, have joined millions of fans of late American rapper DMX to mourn him on social media.

The “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” hitmaker has passed away at age 50 on Friday, April 9, at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, one week after suffering a heart attack.

Recommended articles

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family confirmed in a statement.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Shortly after his death was announced, some top Ghanaian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, E.L, Edem, Efya, M.anifest, Kwaw Kese and Pappy Kojo, took to social media to mourn him.

Here’s what Ghanaian celebrities are saying about the late DMX;

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Woman's children turn "abnormal" after eating their dead father’s head unknowingly (video)

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking