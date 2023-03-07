ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy, wife treat fans to amazing dance moves at his 35th birthday party

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning singer, Stonebwoy, recently celebrated his 35th birthday with a party organised by his record label, Def Jam, at TSQ in Manhattan, USA.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa kill it on the dancefloor in New York
Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa kill it on the dancefloor in New York

A video shared on the artiste’s Snapchat account showed how the event was filled with music, dancing, and lots of fun, with the highlight of the evening being the artiste; Stonebwoy, and his wife Louisa hitting the dancefloor and showcasing their dance moves.

Recommended articles

The couple looked great together, and their energy was infectious, inspiring other attendees to join them on the dancefloor.

In the video, Runtown's 'Mad Over You' was being played in the background as they danced in circles, and later on, got cosy as Dr Satekla turned her back to her husband as he grinded her passionately.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous Ghanaian celebrity couple displayed great chemistry, and their energy was infectious, which got others taking out their smartphones to capture the adorable moment.

The mood in the video has gotten many talking and admiring them.

Stonebwoy and wife treat fans to amazing dandce moves at his 35th birthday partyOn March 5, 2023, Dr. Louisa, the beautiful and supportive wife of Stonebwoy, took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, Dr. Louisa shared a picture of herself and Stonebwoy and wrote a touching message.

"Happy birthday to my King and Emperor! Rule The World! Happy birthday, 1GAD! ???????? @stonebwoy," she wrote.

The stunning picture of the couple looked amazing and has been met with an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans and followers, who admire their strong bond and commitment to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two got married in 2017 and have two kids.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Nasri offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

Viral curcy Gobe seller, Etornam Cele

Hook up is not profitable; viral Gobe seller with natural curves advises young girls

King Nasir and Shugatiti

‘Don’t try and die oo’ - Shugatiti dares King Nasir on orgasm comment

Shugatiti

No man can satisfy me, I don’t get orgasm- Shugatiti reveals (VIDEO)