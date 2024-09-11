'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift declares support for Kamala, calls out Trump

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country," the 'Shake It Off' singer said.

Business Insider USA

Swift made her announcement through an Instagram post, signing off as "Childless Cat Lady," referencing a previous comment by Trump's running mate, JD Vance, who used the phrase in an unpopular comment many regarded as misogynistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump's running mate is on record to have described senior Democrats in Congress as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made" in a misogynistic rant.

Whilst expressing her support for Harris, praising her as a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who champions causes close to her heart, Taylor Swift highlighted Harris’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights and women's reproductive freedoms, as well as her vice-presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whom Swift praised for his long-standing support of these issues.

Pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Harris for president on September 10, minutes after the ABC News presidential debate between the vice president and former President Donald Trump ended."I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos." Business Insider USA

Swift shared her America's Choice decision to publicly call out Donald Trump over concerns that a fake AI-generated image circulated online falsely suggesting she supported Trump. This misinformation led her to clarify her stance and ensure transparency with her fans.

"Recently, I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It made me conclude that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

She then continued, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift’s endorsement and her "Childless Cat Lady" remark have since been trending on social media.

Taylor Swift has closed her post's comment section, but ours is open, so feel free to check her post below and share your thoughts with us. Do you agree with her?