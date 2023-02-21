ADVERTISEMENT
The media made me a Pastor, I was never ordained – Majid Michel

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has revealed that he did not attend any pastoral school, rather the media named him pastor.

Majid Michel is now a minister
In an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he explained that he began lecturing at various meetings, churches, and conferences to spread what he had discovered about Christianity

Even though he has never received a pastor’s ordination, the media then started referring to him as one.

“After I grew up and discovered it for myself I decided to teach it. In a bid to share what I have learned, the media saw me in various churches, conferences, and gatherings where I spoke about these things and it was the media that said I was a pastor but I have never been to the bible school. I have never been an ordained pastor,” he said.

Michel said that he did not fully understand Christianity when he was younger but later read and studied the Bible to gain a better understanding. He then wanted to share what he had learned with others who might be in a similar situation.

“Growing up I never understood any of those things (being Christian), and after I grew up, I found out for myself, read it for myself, and because I never understood the teachings all through the church, or school, it didn't make any sense to me,” he added.

Although he has never been to Bible school or been ordained as a pastor, Michel emphasized that he is a true believer in God and the teachings of Christianity, including the belief that God sent his son to redeem his people.

“I have said it so many times that I don't want to diminish the anointing God has given to me. I am a true believer in the living God, the God who created heaven and earth.

“I am a believer in the fact that God sent his son, called Yesua to the world to redeem his people, yes I believe that,” he disclosed.

Majid is a very popular actor and is now known by many as a pastor.

