There'll be no man left if women begin to kill men for cheating –Nana Yaa Brefo

During her show on Angel FM, Nana Yaa Brefo condemned the police inspector's act of killing the young woman, stating that there should be no justification for it.

She also expressed her belief that men would be in trouble if women decided to kill their cheating partners, as women equally spend money on 'cheats' but do not resort to ending their lives.

“Men would’ve been finished in Ghana if women decided to kill for cheating. Whether politicians, pastors, judges, like by now they are all finished! Such rubbish! Women are equally spending lots of money on their men who cheat, have they been killed?” she queried.

Nana Yaa Brefo also criticized the deceased's mother for condoning and encouraging her daughter to take advantage of the suspect. She emphasized that some women are fond of encouraging wrongdoings and questioned why such relationships are condoned in Ghana. Additionally, she highlighted the emotional stress the suspect's wife is now facing.

“Some women are fond of encouraging wrongdoings. You know very well what your daughter is doing isn’t right but you were silent. You were even pushing her into it. I wonder what went on in the house during Christmas. I’m trying to imagine the gifts they received from the man. In Ghana here, I don’t know why we condone stupid relationships such as these. Look at the emotional stress he is putting his wife through,” she added.

News broke last week about a Police officer, inspector Ahmed Twumasi who murdered his 26-year-old girlfriend Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa in Kumasi for allegedly cheating on him.

However, Inspector Tumasi, during his first court appearance on Tuesday, April 25, disclosed his reason for ending his lover’s life.

According to him, the lady owed him an amount of GH¢5,000 which she had reportedly refused to settle.

Mr Tumasi, who has been currently charged with murder after shooting his girlfriend multiple times on Thursday, April 20, said he had no intentions of doing such.