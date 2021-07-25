Thomas Partey gifts Sarkodie customised Arsenal jersey at Ghana Party in the Park event

Partey, 27, was at the event together with Chelsea's Ghanaian-born English international Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Black Stars and Arsenal star player, Thomas Party has gifted legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie a signed Arsenal jersey during this year's 'Ghana Party in the Park' in London.
The two footballers were star attraction for the 'Ghana Party in the Park' event, which returned to London for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Partey who is currently in pre-season camp with Arsenal passed through the event to hangout with his fellow Ghanaians.
Hudson-Odoi was also in the company of some friends, including his best friend, King Promise.
The two footballers are expected to play key roles for their respective clubs when the English Premier League season begins in August.
