RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thomas Partey gifts Sarkodie customised Arsenal jersey at Ghana Party in the Park event

Authors:

Evans Effah

Black Stars and Arsenal star player, Thomas Party has gifted legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie a signed Arsenal jersey during this year's 'Ghana Party in the Park' in London.

Thomas Partey steal show at 'Ghana Party in the Park'
Thomas Partey steal show at 'Ghana Party in the Park'

Partey, 27, was at the event together with Chelsea's Ghanaian-born English international Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Recommended articles

The two footballers were star attraction for the 'Ghana Party in the Park' event, which returned to London for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Partey who is currently in pre-season camp with Arsenal passed through the event to hangout with his fellow Ghanaians.

twitter.com

Hudson-Odoi was also in the company of some friends, including his best friend, King Promise.

The two footballers are expected to play key roles for their respective clubs when the English Premier League season begins in August.

twitter.com

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research (video)

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

SHS boys share girls as they engage comprehensive sexual activity in a classroom (video)

SHS boys share girls as they engage comprehensive sexual activity in a classroom (video)