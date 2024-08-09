Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

The summon was contained in an invitation letter issued by the Inspector-General of the Police Monitoring Unit, which is handling the case.

Signed by the Head of the IGP unit, A.A. Elleman and dated Monday, August 5, 2024, the letter stated that the actor's name prominently appeared in the investigation being conducted by the unit.

“This office is investigating a case of criminal defamation, forgery, falsehood, cyberbullying, and criminal conversion reported to the Inspector-General of Police, in which your name and others feature prominently.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through SP Aminu Abdullahi Sokoto on 7th August 2024 at 10:00hrs to shed more light on the allegations.

“Your usual cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated.”

Police reveal petition against Dikeh

Confirming the development on Friday, August 9, 2024, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Dikeh was invited following a petition against her.

Adejobi added that the actress had been released while investigation continues into the matter.