Top Fameye fan who named son after the artiste gets freebies from the singer (PHOTOS)

The fan, real name Mr Aboagye, was served with a golden moment to hangout with his idol as Fameye chose to meet him and his family over their decision to name their child after him.

According to Mr Aboagye, the decision to name his son after him is a testament to the significant influence Fameye has had on his life.

Fameye support fan by gifting items for the his newborn baby Pulse Ghana

Fameye's rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his unique blend of Afrobeats and highlife music, he has won the hearts of many.. His songs often touch on everyday struggles and the pursuit of success, making his music relatable to people from all walks of life.

Upon receiving news of how Mr Aboagye named his son after him, Fameye took time off his busy schedule to surprise him with some items to support the upbringing of the child. Check out the photos below for the moment met his godson and his family.

