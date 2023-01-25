Top musicians who have accused Sarkodie of ignoring their feature requests

This was triggered by a fan who asked the Dancehall artistes when fans could expect another collaboration from him and the Sarkcess label boss.

According to Samini, Sarkodie’s supposed reluctance to give a concrete response to requests for features affected his 2021 Burning EP although he featured on the rapper's song 'Love Rock'.

“Not sure I’ll need a verse from sark but if he ever does need one I’m not interested and that’s facts. He knows this himself.. )y3 Alo sometimes and I don’t play that. Yes or no be problem for am so e go slow you and your project go dull …, he did it to me on burning EP,” he stated.

Samini accused Sarkodie of the unwillingness to return the favour of ‘jumping’ on his ‘Love Rock’ track.

“I did love rocks for free under 24 hours. What you talking about lol. He’s just Allo when it comes to returning favors. That’s all. Unlike him I do my own hooks and verses and I don’t need features to blow. Like I die lol,” he stated.

Dancehall musician is not the only artist who have expressed concern regarding Sarkodie’s response to feature requests.

Below, we share with you seven local and international music stars who have lamented Sarkodie’s call ignoring attitude:

Dee Moneey

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Dee Moneey shook Twitter when he boldly quoted Sarkodie’s WhatsApp chat with Cassper Nyovest with a message that suggests that the SarkCess Music label owner has been ignoring his messages.

Sarkodie, who was in Nigeria for “No Pressure” album press tour at that time, shared a WhatsApp screenshot of Cassper speaking Twi. Dee Money, who had Sarkodie on his 2013 hit song “Finish Line,” boldly quoted the tweet: “Ah so your Whatsapp dey work? Cool.”

Edem

On February 22, 2021, the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) label owner called out his former Last Two label mate on Twitter for failing to appear for the video shoot for his latest song “Favour.”

“Yo @sarkodie I know you feel bad for not showing up for #Favour video,” Edem tweeted. “Team even lose money for that...But I forgive you my g..No hard feelings...Call me when you need me, I go dey for you.”

E.L

In March 2018, rapper E.L, in an interview with Giovanni Caleb, disclosed that he made several attempts to reach out to Sarkodie for collaboration but proved futile. He further stated that he cannot point to what is wrong that is preventing Sarkodie from returning his calls as well as text messages. A month later, Sarkodie invited him for the ‘Highest Feast’ and in 2020, Sarkodie jumped on E.L’s song “Revival.”

Kwaw Kese

The MadTime Enterinament label owner in May 2020 told 4Syte TV that Sarkodie has been ignoring his calls and wouldn’t respond to his collaboration requests.

“If I send you a message, you have to respond…it’s not Sark alone it goes to all the other musicians. Today you might be up, tomorrow you don’t know who might be up. When we get somewhere we have to make sure we’re each other’s keeper…you know as Ghanaians,” he revealed.

“But e dey pain me when I message Sark, I send am beat, he no dey… he say o I go respond, I go get back to you and he doesn’t get back. If you won’t do it, you say I can’t do it. That be a reality. If you can’t do it you say o charley as for this beat let’s look for another but if you don’t respond and you don’t get back to me when I see say you’ve read my message?” he quizzed.

Freddy Meiway

In June 2017, the Ivorian music legend told Joy FM that as much as he loves rapper Sarkodie, he feels the rapper has been very disrespectful to him for ignoring his calls. He said they arranged a collaboration but Sarkodie 'blacklisted' him after the agreement.

Sarkodie apologised in a tweet: “Awwwww daddy!!!!!!! I'm sooooo sorry!!!!! I still feel bad till date daddy … I do respect you a lot.”

Yemi Alade

In 2017, the Nigerian afrobeats star, claimed that Sarkodie ignored her requests for music collaboration and so she described the rapper as ‘unprofessional’.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, she said, “I’ve really tried my best to not go into details but the long and short on why I don’t want to dwell on this is that is super unfair, unprofessional and unkind for international acts or even artistes to have a dealing with anybody and after agreeing to certain things, you don’t come through at all, I can count 3 different countries and three different venues where my team and I had an agreement with the artistes (Sarkodie) in particular and he didn’t come through.”

Sarkodie apologised on Twitter, and Yemi Alade followed him back.

“Ou just realized queen unfollowed me… SarkNation, tell my sis to follow me back n I’m sorry. No need for no explanations it’s 2020 Link up. Always proud of you” Sarkodie tweeted.

Sherifa Gunu

The Ghanaian afro-pop legend disclosed in March 2021 that Sarkodie does not reply to her messages again. Sherifa, who appeared on the rapper’s 2012 hit “Sherifa,” told EBN TV that attempts to have him on a remix of her song have not been fruitful.